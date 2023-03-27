Hel my son have the best sophomore year.

Help My Son Have His Best Sophomore Year ❤️





I’m hoping to give my 15-year-old son the fresh start he deserves. He’s starting at a brand-new school after losing so much of his middle-school experience during and after COVID.





I’d love to give him a year filled with football, golf, new friends, maybe a trip to Washington D.C., and lots of memories. 🏈⛳️🇺🇸





I’m a hardworking mom, but money is tight. I just want him to know how incredibly loved and cared for he is.





There are so many generous people who help complete strangers, so I figured it’s worth a try. ❤️





If you can help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can’t donate, sharing means just as much.





Here’s hoping I can earn Mom of the Year! 😂❤️