it’s one of the rarest things in the game and something Apex players work toward for years. Getting one would honestly make every match feel even more rewarding and memorable.

If you gift me even a small amount, you’d be helping me get closer to something I’ve wanted for a long time. I play the game a lot, so it wouldn’t go to waste at all. Plus, every time I use the heirloom, I’d remember who helped make it happen.



