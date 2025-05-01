St John Family Support Fund

Dear friends, family, and friends we haven’t met yet,

We’re reaching out regarding a life update about our mom, Heidi St. John. Some of you may have already heard that she needs your prayers and support right now. Doctors recently discovered a large growth in her colon that will require major surgery. It’s considered high-risk for developing cancer so it will be removed and biopsied in early July. We’re thankful it was caught early.

As you can imagine, the cost of medical care is high—especially for the alternative treatments Mom is pursuing to prepare her body for surgery and improve her chances of full recovery. These treatments, among other things, have added a financial burden on top of an already tough season and so we’re reaching out to our community for support.

We’re incredibly grateful for your prayers. We believe God can heal this tumor and that He’s guiding the doctors who have already been such a blessing to her!

Please pray:

• That the tumor (a 40mm polyp) would shrink before surgery

• For Heidi’s body to respond well to treatment and heal quickly

• For peace over our family, especially Mom and Dad (Jay)

• That no cancer is found when the tumor is removed

If you’re able to give, any amount is a blessing! If not, your prayers and just sharing this with others means so much to us! We are SO thankful for the Body of Christ and the way the Lord knits us together to shoulder one another’s burdens. What a gift.

God is good, and we trust that His plans for Mom are good too. Thanks for standing with us in this.

With love,

Sierra Starr & the St. John Family