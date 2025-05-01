St John Family Support Fund

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $600
Dear friends, family, and friends we haven’t met yet,
We’re reaching out regarding a life update about our mom, Heidi St. John. Some of you may have already heard that she needs your prayers and support right now. Doctors recently discovered a large growth in her colon that will require major surgery. It’s considered high-risk for developing cancer so it will be removed and biopsied in early July. We’re thankful it was caught early.
As you can imagine, the cost of medical care is high—especially for the alternative treatments Mom is pursuing to prepare her body for surgery and improve her chances of full recovery. These treatments, among other things, have added a financial burden on top of an already tough season and so we’re reaching out to our community for support.
We’re incredibly grateful for your prayers. We believe God can heal this tumor and that He’s guiding the doctors who have already been such a blessing to her!
Please pray:
• That the tumor (a 40mm polyp) would shrink before surgery
• For Heidi’s body to respond well to treatment and heal quickly
• For peace over our family, especially Mom and Dad (Jay)
• That no cancer is found when the tumor is removed
If you’re able to give, any amount is a blessing! If not, your prayers and just sharing this with others means so much to us! We are SO thankful for the Body of Christ and the way the Lord knits us together to shoulder one another’s burdens. What a gift.
God is good, and we trust that His plans for Mom are good too. Thanks for standing with us in this.
With love,
Sierra Starr & the St. John Family
I have been praying for you, Heidi, and will continue to. May the Lord bless you and keep you, may He make his face shine upon you and give you peace. Praying for His hand of healing. You are such a blessing to so many! Will see you at TTD in Pigeon Forge! - Penny in Georgia
Praying for you, Heidi! ❣️
Heidi, I’ll be praying for you and your family during this time. I have been so blessed by your work, and I’m already thankful for how God will continue to use you. 💗
May the Lord bless and sustain you through this challenging time. Praying for your health, your family and for God’s glory to shine through the testimony of your journey.
Praying for victory
Sending prayers for the Hand of God to be upon the surgeon; that the Peace of God will calm all fears. (You know the devil is a liar) And prayers for complete healing and all lab results are great! You are so loved Heidi St. John!
To God be the Glory!! Praying for you and yours Heidi!!
May God give you strength to get through it all ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.