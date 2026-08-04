The Heidi Thompson Fund

Many know Meredith Kirk Thompson as one of the long-time instructors from Krav Maga Houston, or as a guest pastor (and member) of The Grove Church, along with her husband, Hunter Thompson.





At the twenty-week ultrasound of her second pregnancy with baby, Heidi, it was discovered that she had no amniotic fluid. It was later confirmed that Heidi has BRA (bilateral renal agenesis), wherein the kidneys do not develop. Thanks to extremely recent medical developments, the prognosis for this has moved from fatal to survivable. There are only a few people in the world who can treat this -- and miraculously, one is in Houston.





In early August, Meredith's membrane fully separated, creating additional high-risk complications. She will have to be hospitalized for the remainder of the pregnancy, while the medical staff monitor her health and safety, as well as continue interventions for Heidi.





However, the journey is going to be taxing in every sense of the word -- monetarily, emotionally, and physically.





For the remainder of the pregnancy, Meredith will need to be on bedrest to give Heidi the best chance for survival. Heidi will have an uphill battle early in life (dialysis, transplants, etc).









This is going to be an uphill battle for their family for a few years. If you know Meredith, though, you know she is a warrior. Given how much Heidi is kicking already, we believe she is too, and that she's going to thrive!





If Meredith or Hunter have influenced your life at all, please consider offering whatever you can to help them out in this season and beyond. Your prayers are also greatly appreciated!