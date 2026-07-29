Heidi Cheer Fundraiser

Hi! I'm Heidi and I am very excited to announce that I made my high school JV cheer team for my upcoming freshman school year! There are some upfront costs when you are a rookie cheerleader so I am humbly asking for any donations to help me cover these costs.





Making the cheer team is a dream of mine since I first cheered at 6 years old for Pop Warner. After the unpredictability of schooling during Covid, I became introverted and developed social anxiety. When it was time to start middle school, the transition was difficult for me. I was shy, unsure about my surroundings, the social anxiety made it hard to acclimate to the new school setting which was very different from elementary school. After some time, support from my family, lots of prayers, I changed to an online school. I learned how to quiet the anxiety, gain confidence and start to prepare myself to attend in person school again! During that difficult time, I wasn't sure I would cheer in high school like I always hoped to do. So I feel very blessed with this opportunity! I feel it will help make the transition into high school smoother and fun while leading with school spirit!

I really appreciate any donation you can give even if it's $1! Thank you for believing in me and helping see this dream of mine come true!

(Jessica Gramlich is mom to Heidi Gramlich)