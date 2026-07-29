HectorLuisSanchez

On April 27, our family experienced the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our brother Hector. This unexpected passing has left us grieving while also facing the difficult financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses. Unfortunately, no plans were in place, and we are now trying to come together to cover the costs of his care and service.

We are asking for any support you may be able to give during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, prayer, and share means more to our family than words can express. Your kindness will help us give him the respectful service and farewell he deserves.

Thank you for standing with our family and helping us through this loss.