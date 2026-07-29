Heathers Journey

Update: Great progress has been made but we still have some way to go - would you consider giving again to help up reach our goal?





Help us support Heather in this time. As you can imagine this fight is going to take all of us getting our knees dirty as we stay in a place of PRAYER around this whole situation—all parties involved. We know our Heavenly Father will provide!!!





Please give to help cover attorney fees!





God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.

2 Corinthians 9:8



