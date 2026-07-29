Heather Needs Her Village

I may get in trouble for this...





My niece Heather was just diagnosed with Breast Cancer and had major surgery. She is awaiting the radiation and now possible chemo treatments. She has had to take several weeks off work, and with her mom and dad in heaven, it's up to me to try to take care of her as best I can-- from far away. Normally a few weeks off work wouldn't be too bad. But her diagnosis is following other things in her life that caused a lack of income already. So I am in California reaching out to all of you, near and far... If you have a dollar...give a dollar. If you do not, please send kind thoughts, healing vibes and prayers. Or just pick the ones that work for you. We appreciate each and every one of you. I love you, Feather!! You got this sis!!