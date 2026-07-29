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Restore My Health & Launch HEARTWERKS

Goal$79,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMatthew Merdan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matthew Merdan

Restore My Health & Launch HEARTWERKS

💔 I Never Thought I’d Have to Ask

I never wanted this campaign to be about me personally, but I've been set up with so much to rebuild.

I set out to build HEARTWERKS — a people powered platform, to help people heal emotionally, spiritually, and physically. A space for the brokenhearted, the silenced, and the spiritually exhausted to find truth, peace, and real support while also helping those who have very serious health concerns in my personal life. 

But the moment I began building it, everything changed from bad to worse.
I was targeted, manipulated, and betrayed by people close to me — even a few within my own family. I was poisoned, stalked, digitally erased. And instead of getting help, I got ignored.

HEARTWERKS was never a threat to anyone — except to systems that profit off of other people's pain.

🎯 What I’m Fighting For Now:

I’m not just trying to recover. I’m fighting to rebuild what was stolen from me & for my own heart and life to be able to work a mission that I believe this world needs more than ever, today.

This campaign helps me:

🛠️ Rebuild the HEARTWERKS platform

⚖️ Secure legal protection from identity and digital theft & abuse.

❤️ Heal from physical and emotional trauma caused by covert attacks.

📢 Share the truth and help others who feel like they’re losing everything too, and together makes all the difference here. So, the question is, "Will you stand up with me?" 


I never wanted to ask for help. I just wanted to give it. I had plans to use my own income to grow this mission and movement and build all areas of the most amazing way to social media I believe to be possibly made. Truly epic times were ahead of me and I fought through homelessness of many years to write it up and continue to work insane hours to make my dream of HEARTWERKS a reality.

🌱 What HEARTWERKS Stands For:

We’re in a world where love gets mocked and manipulation is mainstream.
HEARTWERKS is different. It's a movement of healing — for people who’ve been broken, betrayed, and buried… and still choose to rise up to the challenges that life throws at them. 

I believe this mission scared the wrong people — because it’s real.
And it’s needed now more than ever before.

🤝 Why Your Support Means Everything to Me & Why I Believe it Could Mean More to You Too.

If I had the money, I’d fund this alone.
But I’ve lost so much. And I don’t want to lose this calling too.

Your donation isn’t just helping me recover —
You’re helping create a platform that will heal lives for generations to come.

Whether you give $10 or $10,000+/- you’re part of restoring something sacred that I along with many others believe has been lost for a long time. 


⚔️ What I'm saying is this: Love is still louder. Truth still matters. And weather you believe in God or not, I believe God is Still mightier than the sword. But, I stand up for those who struggle either way with their beliefs. God created free will so who am I to judge? ⚔️ 

🙏 Please give. Please share. Please pray for me and others going through these troubling times if you're a prayer. We should all be allowed to dream dreams that are to aid others and help others in need.

Thank you for seeing me.
Thank you for standing with HEARTWERKS. You're Contribution won't go unnoticed if I can help it, I'll be creating the avenues of giving you something that you can't get in any other way, other than my Heartwerks playground to be built in the epic way as it was going to be designed.

— Matthew Merdan
Vision Founder & Creator of HEARTWERKS Digital Platform

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