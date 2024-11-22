Hearts of Oak is a populist Free Speech alliance that seeks to push back the cultural marxism that pervades all areas of our society. Free speech, religious disagreement, children's rights and an open and free discussion on any topic are bedrocks to a democratic free society and we seek to promote and champion these basic rights. All money raised will go towards our work in furthering these aims through online engagement, public discourse and educational resources.

We seeek to provide Free Speech Interviews that bridge the transatlantic and cultural gap between the UK and the USA. Common sense, conviction and courage that transcend borders.