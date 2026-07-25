Hearts for Harper: Support for the Luski Family

In seasons like these, words often fall short. On Sunday, my older sister Ally and her family experienced a tragic accident that led to their sweet 4-year-old daughter, Harper, my niece, being rushed to the hospital. She is currently in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), fully dependent on a ventilator, and facing a profoundly serious injury.





If you know my sister and the Luski family, you know they are the first to care for others and the last to ask for help. During this incredibly difficult time, we hope to surround them with the same love and support they have so generously given to so many. Our hope is to ease some of the financial burden so they can focus on being together as a family, grieving, healing, and navigating the difficult days ahead without the added stress of financial concerns. Please do not feel obligated to give in any way.





As our family walks through the unimaginable heartbreak surrounding our sweet Harper, our hearts have been overwhelmed by the love, prayers, and support shown by family, friends, neighbors, teammates, church, and community as she fights in the hospital. Thank you for surrounding us with such incredible compassion.





As we entrust Harper to the Lord's loving care, we hold fast to the hope that He is near to the brokenhearted and faithful through every moment. We need a miracle for Harper. Her beautiful life has already touched countless people, and her light will continue to shine through the love she has inspired in so many.





Thank you for loving our family so well and for helping carry them through the days ahead.









I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.

-John 16:33





The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

-Psalm 34:18





So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

-Isaiah 41:10



