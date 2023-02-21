Help Develop "The Heart of Eden" Ranch

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $4,580
Campaign funds will be received by Vanessa Horabuena
Help Develop "The Heart of Eden" A Women's Ranch For Healing From Childhood Abuse
My name is Vanessa Horabuena and I am a Christ Follower and God has put on my heart the desire to help women survivors of childhood abuse, of all types, come together in a safe space for healing. The land God led me to is 109 acres of lakeview property surrounded by desert mountain vistas just north of Phoenix, AZ. The longer term vision for The Heart of Eden Women's Ranch, by God's will, with His grace, and with your support, is to host up to 500 women on the property at one time - God's plans are so much bigger than our plans!
The Heart of Eden Ranch will offer women a holistic approach to healing.The intuitive healing of horses, a connection to the earth through gardening, and creative expression through art will complement biblical principles for their healing journey. The ranch will use these God-given gifts to help bring women through a process of growth and understanding, and finally, rebirth.
Our program includes:
I humbly ask for your help to raise an initial $200,000 to start on the infrastructure of this beautiful, completely untouched land. Every dollar raised will be allocated to specific, scoped and budgeted projects.
CURRENT LARGEST NEEDS:
Women who suffered sexual abuse, verbal abuse, physical abuse, spiritual abuse and neglect during childhood form beliefs that drive unhealthy and unsafe behavior later in life because of the unprocessed trauma left behind. Our scars and battle wounds often affect our relationships, ability to allow others close, our work ethic, self-belief, and devastatingly, our relationship with God and our feelings and beliefs about Him. But there is a process of healing and there is hope to grow from those very real places of pain.
I am one of those women.
From my own pain and suffering I found healing, I found growth, and I began expressing myself through art. I give all the glory to God for my healing. I am now a professional painter who specializes in Christian-themed and Patriotic art. All of my work can be found at https://www.vanessahorabuena.com/
Much of the profits from the sales of my art are being used on this project, just as God has put it on my heart.
I am blessed to be called to use my inherent creative abilities to honor and praise God. God is using me and my art to lead people to Christ in a unique way. When the vision for The Heart of Eden Ranch was placed on my heart, I knew art therapy would be a focal point for healing. When I teach art, it is always a very vulnerable experience. People often face their inner beliefs in a very raw way. Through art expression, they are given the opportunity to face wrong beliefs and self-doubt as well as self-sabotage - they are then given the tools and experience to change those beliefs for the good of their lives. Art is a part of who we are, and this aspect of the ranch will be vital to getting women back in touch with their real identity- made in the image of God who created everything we see...each woman is a creative person. Also just like art- the aim is for each woman to experience the revelation that she is priceless, beautiful and worthy!
Please follow us on Facebook (Vanessa Horabuena) and Instagram (@vanessahorabuena) and be a part of our mission to turn an expansive piece of desert land into a Haven of Healing for women who are survivors of childhood abuse.
God bless miss vanessa in honor of your birthday
Thanks for allowing me & my wife to be a part of the Eden healing ranch! hoping someday my wife & I can not only receive healing but be a witness to Gods transformation in the both of us at the ranch. In Christ Jesus Name thank you ✝️🙏🏻🕊️
Thank you for your willingness and obedience to the Lord! The Heart of Eden Ranch will succeed! It will prosper! It WILL BE everything God has ordained it to be! Keep your eyes and heart on Him! Proverbs 3:5-6 - "Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take.
Blessings for this project
May God bless your heart and ministry here!
🎶 Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow🎶
May God bless your heart and ministry here!
May God bless your heart and ministry here!
May God bless your heart and ministry here!
I will proudly give to this beautiful vision. I pray that God grows my contribution exponentially and that this ranch transforms the lives of millions!
I love your work as an artist; it is amazing and inspiring! I pray that God continues to put His Hand of anointing on you and on this beautiful vision. I hope to be able to meet you one of these days and hear more of your story
It’s such a pleasure to give to such a Godly mission… I thank God for your intentional commitment to this mission. The power of the Holy Spirit has filled you with so many spiritual gifts and I thank you for sharing them all with us so that we can journey and grow together in the love of our precious Lord…
May God Bless Strengthen & Multiply the recourses needed for all that you are dreaming of
God bless this eden with all of your Grace father..amen
Happy Bless Birthday. Thank you for helping me & others Heal by always pointing us to Jesus.
God bless your talents.
Happy birthday! Thank-you for your beautiful art and for what you are building to help other women.
God Bless you Vanessa! Your work is exquisite! May your dreams come true! 🙌💖
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.