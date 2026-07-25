GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Heartfelt Emergency Request

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCORTNEY CAISON

Fundraiser funds will be received by CORTNEY CAISON

Heartfelt Emergency Request

2026 has… sucked. There’s really no nicer way to put it.

I know I don’t post often, especially lately, but there has been so much going on and I’ve been carrying a lot quietly. It feels like every time I catch my breath, something else hits.

Back in November, Mom got really sick with a UTI that was antibiotic‑resistant. We’ve been fighting one infection after another ever since. She’s spent more time in the hospital and PT/rehab than she has at home these last eight months. The stress of it, doctors not listening, watching her decline, and dealing with my own heartbreaks pushed me into a really dark place — dark enough that I ended up in a mental health hospital in April while Mom was in the hospital too.

On top of that, I had my own medical issues in December and several hospital trips because of my stomach. At one point I got down to 180 lbs because I couldn’t eat. Sounds great on paper, but I felt awful. I’m finally able to eat again and have put a few pounds back on, so now I’m trying to find a balance and maybe start walking more.

With Mom being so sick, I haven’t been able to work much. These UTIs take a huge toll on someone’s brain, and we’re trying to figure out how much is the infections and how much might be dementia. Some days have been really, really hard.

And now, as if all that wasn’t enough, we’re facing eviction because our landlord — who is very elderly — has decided to sell the property. We’ve had terrible luck with his houses (first a fire, then a tree falling on the power lines), but I’ve loved our little semi‑country home. Still… it’s time to move on.

I did find a house we really like, and it feels like the fresh start we desperately need. But we’re struggling to come up with the funds to get into it. If anyone is able to help, even a little, it would mean the world to us.

The deposit is $1,700, first month’s rent is $1,550, plus moving costs.

Once we’re in, things should finally smooth out. We’ll be getting some funds for caring for Mom, I’ll be doing some work from home, and I’m exploring new opportunities — including getting my insurance license so I can help elderly folks find plans that actually work for them. There’s a specific company I’m hoping to work with, and I’m genuinely excited about it.

This year has been heavy, but I’m still hopeful. I’m still fighting. And I’m asking for help because right now, we really need it.

Thank you to anyone who took the time to read this. ❤️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve