Heartfelt Emergency Request

2026 has… sucked. There’s really no nicer way to put it.

I know I don’t post often, especially lately, but there has been so much going on and I’ve been carrying a lot quietly. It feels like every time I catch my breath, something else hits.

Back in November, Mom got really sick with a UTI that was antibiotic‑resistant. We’ve been fighting one infection after another ever since. She’s spent more time in the hospital and PT/rehab than she has at home these last eight months. The stress of it, doctors not listening, watching her decline, and dealing with my own heartbreaks pushed me into a really dark place — dark enough that I ended up in a mental health hospital in April while Mom was in the hospital too.

On top of that, I had my own medical issues in December and several hospital trips because of my stomach. At one point I got down to 180 lbs because I couldn’t eat. Sounds great on paper, but I felt awful. I’m finally able to eat again and have put a few pounds back on, so now I’m trying to find a balance and maybe start walking more.

With Mom being so sick, I haven’t been able to work much. These UTIs take a huge toll on someone’s brain, and we’re trying to figure out how much is the infections and how much might be dementia. Some days have been really, really hard.

And now, as if all that wasn’t enough, we’re facing eviction because our landlord — who is very elderly — has decided to sell the property. We’ve had terrible luck with his houses (first a fire, then a tree falling on the power lines), but I’ve loved our little semi‑country home. Still… it’s time to move on.

I did find a house we really like, and it feels like the fresh start we desperately need. But we’re struggling to come up with the funds to get into it. If anyone is able to help, even a little, it would mean the world to us.

The deposit is $1,700, first month’s rent is $1,550, plus moving costs.

Once we’re in, things should finally smooth out. We’ll be getting some funds for caring for Mom, I’ll be doing some work from home, and I’m exploring new opportunities — including getting my insurance license so I can help elderly folks find plans that actually work for them. There’s a specific company I’m hoping to work with, and I’m genuinely excited about it.

This year has been heavy, but I’m still hopeful. I’m still fighting. And I’m asking for help because right now, we really need it.

Thank you to anyone who took the time to read this. ❤️