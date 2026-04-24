Heart Transplant Patient Needs Help With Bills

12 years ago I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure due to a viral illness that ruined my heart tissue. I am now needing a heart transplant. I lost my work and income several years ago due to disability. I have an LVAD that is keeping me alive until a heart transplant occurs. I am on a very limited income and with the rise in the cost of living, I cannot afford to pay for my monthly expenses. I worked and paid taxes all my life and I am confident that one day soon I will be able to work again. In the meantime, I am sorry to say that I am struggling financially and am asking for help. I have exhausted all my options for managing my own expenses, but I have my back to the wall now and am turning to the public for help. I pray that you will find it in your heart to help me through this difficult time. Thank you.