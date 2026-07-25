Heart, Survive and Thrive

I've faced a lot of challenges lately, especially with my health. I never imagined I'd undergo multiple surgeries in such a short time, including a triple bypass that turned my world upside down. Living in Monticello, I feel lucky to be part of such a caring community, but the weight of medical bills has become overwhelming. Each day, I remind myself of the strength it took to get through those hospital stays and the resilience I found when I needed it most.

The path to recovery isn't just about healing physically; it's also about managing the stress that comes with financial uncertainty. I'm doing my best to focus on the moments of progress, like the first time I could take a deep breath on my own or the walks I now take through our quiet neighborhood. Your support means more than words can express—it brings hope and helps me look toward a future where I can once again enjoy life and give back to the community that's been my anchor through these stormy seas.