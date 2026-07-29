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Heart of the Mediterranean Prayer Bible Training

Goal$750,000 USD
Raised$2,000 USD

Fundraiser created byNorman Przybylski

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elijah Company, Inc.

Heart of the Mediterranean Prayer Bible Training

The Heart of the Mediterranean initiative is a long-term ministry effort to establish a permanent center of worship, prayer, discipleship, and ministry training near Catania, strategically located in the center of the Mediterranean region. This ministry base is being developed in partnership with local believers, international ministries, and a Christian Sicilian family who have dedicated their campground property for Kingdom purposes.

For more than fifty years, our ministry has served throughout the Mediterranean Rim, including Spain, Gibraltar, France, Italy, Greece, and multiple nations in North Africa. Across these regions, we have witnessed profound spiritual need. Much of Southern Europe is increasingly shaped by post-Christian secularism and paganism, while North Africa remains overwhelmingly influenced by Islam. In many of these nations, evangelical believers comprise less than 2% of the population, and in some regions far less than 1%.

Over decades of ministry, we have become convinced that united worship and sustained prayer are foundational to spiritual renewal, discipleship, and Gospel expansion. Since 2006, we have helped facilitate extended gatherings of 24/7 worship and prayer in partnership with local churches and international believers, including thirty-day initiatives in Spain and Greece. These efforts have contributed to the growth of smaller Houses of Prayer and collaborative ministry relationships throughout the Mediterranean region.

The Sicily property now offers an unprecedented opportunity to establish a lasting ministry center in the very heart of the Mediterranean world. The site includes guest and staff housing, gathering areas, gardens, recreational space, and facilities suitable for worship, hospitality, training, and retreats. However, after remaining largely unused for more than a decade, the property requires substantial restoration, infrastructure repair, and operational development.

Our vision is to restore and develop this facility into a self-sustaining “Lighthouse of Prayer” that will:

Host ongoing worship and intercession gatherings

Provide Bible training and discipleship

Serve local churches and ministry partnerships

Equip worship leaders, intercessors, and evangelists

Offer encouragement and refuge for believers serving in spiritually difficult regions, particularly North Africa

Create a welcoming environment for seekers and spiritual renewal

The first phase of the project has already been completed through the participation of a twenty-one-member international team representing seven nations. The next major phase is planned for October 2026 and will host thirty days of continuous 24/7 worship and prayer on-site in Sicily.

Funding is currently being sought for property restoration, infrastructure improvements, housing upgrades, ministry facilities, operational support, and future program development. These investments will help establish a sustainable ministry center capable of serving believers and ministry teams throughout the Mediterranean region for decades to come.

Our prayer is that this ministry base will become a beacon of hope, unity, worship, and discipleship in one of the world’s most spiritually strategic regions—resulting in strengthened churches, equipped leaders, and thousands of lives transformed through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

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