Heart of a Warrior Jojos story

Our sweet 5-year-old son, Jojo, has spent his entire life fighting a battle no child should ever have to face. Born with a rare serious heart disease, he has already endured more pain, surgeries, hospital stays, and uncertainty than most people see in a lifetime.





Recently, Jojo underwent his 3rd open heart surgery. We prayed with everything we had that this surgery would finally bring him relief and healing. But things did not go as planned.





Right now, our little boy is in heart failure, fighting for his life with every beat of his heart.





Watching your child suffer and not being able to take the pain away is the hardest thing imaginable. Even through all of this, Jojo continues to show incredible strength and courage. He is only 5 years old, yet he fights like a warrior every single day.





As our family stands beside him through this heartbreaking journey, we are asking for help. The medical expenses, travel, time away from work, and ongoing care are becoming overwhelming during the hardest time of our lives.





If you can donate, share this campaign, or simply say a prayer for Jojo, it would mean more than words can express. Every prayer, every share, and every act of kindness helps carry us through this fight.





We are holding onto faith, hope, and the possibility of a miracle for our little boy.





Thank you for standing with Jojo and our family during this unimaginable time.