GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Heart & Home Hope - Rescue This Family's Future

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlicia Jackson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alicia Jackson

Heart & Home Hope - Rescue This Family's Future

🌟💫**From Desperation to Hope - Our Journey Together!**💫🌟

It was a chilly morning when I stood there, the weight of the world on my shoulders. My heart ached as much as my daughter's did; she needed care and stability more than ever. Here we were, facing yet another hurdle in our lives—the looming deadline to move out of our shelter at any time and risk losing everything we had fought so hard for.

I am a single mother with five incredible children: one who was born with heart complications (Di George Syndrome) and has already undergone a life-saving heart transplant three years ago, followed by chronic kidney failure necessitating dialysis treatments daily. And now, the unthinkable—her kidneys are failing too. She needs another miracle, but we can't let this stop us from reaching for it!

Our home is our sanctuary and where all of us find solace despite the hardships life throws at us. But with time fast approaching, time feels like a ticking bomb. We need to secure housing that provides a safe, supportive environment so my daughter can continue her dialysis treatments while waiting for her name to come up on the kidney transplant list—all without jeopardizing our fragile health situation further.

Finding employment that's flexible enough to accommodate these needs has been like hunting for needles in a haystack! But every challenge we encounter only fuels our determination to persevere and fight another day, together as a family. We believe there are good people out there who understand what it takes just to keep going when life serves you nothing but lemons.

That's where YOU come into this picture. Your support isn’t just financial; your belief in us is the fuel that ignites our courage and pushes forward through adversity. A donation of any amount can make a monumental difference, helping us secure permanent housing so we can continue to heal without fearing about tomorrow every night before bed.

💌 If you've ever felt moved by someone else’s struggle or needed an escape route from your own troubles into something more meaningful and hopeful—this is it! Your support goes beyond dollars; it carries the weight of hope, love, and determination for my family and me. Let's turn desperation into a victory not just for us but for all those who believe in miracles.

Together, we can make this happen - one step at a time towards stability, health, and happiness. 🌈💪 Thank you for being part of our story. Your kindness is the light that guides us through dark times.

#HopeLivesHere #FamilyStrength

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve