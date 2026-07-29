Heart help

Hi everyone. My name is Crystal, and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

I’m a momma of four boys, including one special needs child, and my kids are my entire world. Over the years, we fought hard to build a life for ourselves. We went from being homeless to finally becoming homeowners. We worked so hard to get here, and I’ve always done everything I could to make sure my boys had stability, love, and a safe place to call home.

Recently, I found out my heart is not doing well. After testing and doctor visits, I was told I’m dealing with congestive heart failure. It’s been terrifying, exhausting, and life-changing. I’m fighting every single day to stay strong for my children and keep going.

Because of my health, I can only work a couple hours now, and that sudden loss of income is affecting everything for our household. Bills are piling up, and I’m scared of falling behind on basic necessities like electricity, water, and food. As a mother, that fear is heartbreaking.

Asking for help is not easy for me. Honestly, it bothers me to even have to do this because I know people judge, and I never wanted to be in this position. But I also know I have to put my pride aside for my children and my health right now.

Any donation, prayer, or share means more than I can explain. Every bit of support will go directly toward keeping our home running and making sure my boys continue to have what they need while I focus on my health and healing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting my family during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. God bless anyone who helps, shares, or simply keeps us in their prayers. I’m praying God guides me through this one day at a time.