Heart Failure

On February 9th, 2026 I went to the Kettering Heart Hospital in an ambulance at 4 a.m. and it was discovered that my main heart artery was totally blocked. They gave me a stent and I was hospitalized for nearly a week. When I was released I was slammed with a bill for over $4,891.00! My husband's insurance paid over $131,000 dollars which is an amazing amount! An unbelievable blessing to be sure, but we are in no way capable of paying the outstanding balance. The hospital wants this money NOW. We are not eligible for financial assistance from the hospital, nor any other entity. He works in an automotive factory. We live paycheck to paycheck. This bill will soon be sent into collections, and his already meager wages will be garnished. We already visit food pantries to make ends meet. We owe on our vehicle, on a credit card (which was used just to survive when he was hospitalized and in a coma with cv19 in 2020), our rent has just been increased, there seems to be no end to the financial hits we're taking! Being able to pay this debt to the hospital (which saved my life) would be a tremendous blessing, and a huge load off of the stress on both of our minds! Thank you for considering helping us! May the LORD bless anyone who reads this plea!