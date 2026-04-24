Heart bypass surgery

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

On May 13, 2026, our lives changed in an instant when Mitch suffered a sudden heart attack. We are incredibly grateful that he survived and is currently on the road to recovery, but the path ahead is long.

Mitch is a wonderful person who is always the first to help others. Right now, he needs to focus entirely on resting, attending cardiac rehab, and healing. Unfortunately, the financial stress of this medical emergency is making that very difficult.

Because of this health crisis, Mitch is on short term disability through his employers insurance company but is not meeting the unexpected expenses associated with the surgery and follow up Medical procedures, including:

High medical deductibles and co-pays Prescription medication costs Daily living expenses (rent/mortgage, utilities, and groceries) while income is significantly reduced on disability.

We are turning to our community for help to ease this heavy burden. All donations will go directly toward paying these essential bills, allowing Mitch to focus on getting healthy without the constant worry of financial hardship.

If you are able to donate, any amount—no matter how small—will make a massive difference for us. If you cannot donate, you can still help immensely by sharing this link with your network and keeping Mitch in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, kindness, and support during this challenging time.

With gratitude,

the Bilbrey family



