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Heart Battle & Resilient Mom's Journey

Fundraiser created byTerri Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Terri Johnson

Heart Battle & Resilient Mom's Journey

🌟💔 It's hard to find the words when life throws you curveballs left and right, but here I am. Imagine being a mom of five incredible kids—that’s my reality, a full house where laughter is always on the menu! But just last year, things took an unexpected turn that no one saw coming...

I remember it like yesterday: feeling this intense pain in my chest and collapsing to the floor. I was pregnant with my 5th baby at the time, our family’s heartbeat strong but now filled with worry as I struggled through what turned out to be a massive heart attack. It felt like life itself had taken an unexpected dive off the high board!

The hospital became my new home—ICU beds aren't usually where you find cozy nights in and family photos, but that’s exactly where we were. With five stents shoved into me (not the most pleasant feeling, let me tell ya!), a life vest strapped around me for almost an entire year post-heart attack, and emergency C-section looming large because of high-risk pregnancy—it was far from easy street!

I couldn't hold my newborn daughter in those first precious days. That’s the heartbreak no one tells you about when you leave the hospital but have to stay away longer than expected. And it wasn’t just me; we were all going through tough times, adjusting and waiting for our lives to return back to normal... or whatever that even means after such a storm!

Now, I'm on disability, relying heavily on my monthly checks as they barely cover the bills each month—let alone give us some joy amidst this hardship. But here’s where you come in, dear friends and family (and now potential supporters). My goal is to raise $10,000 through this campaign not just for survival but also towards making our days brighter again!

This money will help me pay off mounting debts from surgeries and hospital stays so that we can breathe a little easier. It’s about finding happiness amid chaos—getting my kids new clothes they need desperately.


I don't have any fancy speeches today, just an honest plea for help from someone who needs it badly and wants nothing more than a future filled with laughter over tears. Every dollar counts towards getting back our peace of mind, so if you feel compelled to share some warmth during this cold spell in our lives, please do!

Remember: A little support goes a long way, especially when hearts are racing against the odds. 💕🙏 Let’s turn these hurdles into stepping stones for brighter days ahead together! #FamilyFightingForHope #EveryDollarCounts

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