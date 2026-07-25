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Heart Attack Survivor

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLouise Ndolo-Hermann

Fundraiser funds will be received by Louise Ndolo-Hermann

Heart Attack Survivor

Another year and another major health crisis has hit our household on June 4th 2026. It was a life or death situation that God decided that he was not ready to take him home to be with my dad and his dad. The cardiologist said to me word for word that Keith should not be sitting here in this hospital room right now because most people his age do not survive these type of heart attacks. They put a stent in the lower left ventricle and the blockage caused a slight tear.


Unfortunately that means he will be off work for awhile and there will be a drastic diet change, medication, and out patient rehab that will cost money. 

Keith is currently on short term leave from Circus Circus as is a bell hop and will be starting Cardiac out patient Rehab on 8/3/26 for 12 weeks. It will consist of 3 times week for 2 hours. His tips were something that we heavily relied on. I am sorry that we are doing this again. We cannot afford to take out loans Right now a second job will have to be put on hold for now until Keith can go back to work in about 12 more weeks. Many of you asked what you can do to help, this is one way you can help. Any amount will help us through this tough time. This site does not take platform fees, but If you don't want to use this site you can send it to Cash App $bighermboomshaka. Words of encouragement, prayers and healthy recipes that you would love to share are always welcomed. We decided to do this diet together with him to help him stay on track. We know that God definitely has plans for us and sometimes having these issues are the best medicine to remind us who we are and why we are here. Thank you in advance for your love and support.

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