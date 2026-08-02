heart attack assistance needed

Today we received a message from our daughter that her cousin had a heart attack and is now in a coma. He is only 37 years old. He has a wife and a ten year old son. They do not have life insurance. His mother had a heart attack a few months ago and we had to get her medicine and pay her bills. We are out of funds and really need assistance for this young man and his family. The wife does not have any other means of support at this time. We are praying this fundraiser can help the wife and son pay their rent and have food if her husband passes away, which seems likely at this time.