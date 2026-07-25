Hearken House Ministries Land Purchase Opportunity





Hearken House Ministries exists to share the love of Christ by giving incarcerated men reentering society a safe place to rebuild their lives. We provide a supportive, Christ-centered environment where they can find hope, healing, and the opportunity for a fresh start. Right now, we can comfortably house seven men, and we're operating out of a rented building.





We have unexpectedly been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase the adjoining property. We have prayed for years that God would make this possible, and now He has opened the door. However, we need to raise $50,000 to purchase the property. This land would provide the space needed to fulfill our vision of building a larger, permanent ministry facility—free from monthly rent—with a goal of housing 18 to 20 men. We need to raise the full $50,000 within the next 60 days so we can move forward with this opportunity.





Owning this property would allow us to serve more than twice as many men while eliminating the burden of costly monthly rent, allowing more of our resources to go directly toward changing lives. Every gift, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to making this vision a reality. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.





Thank you for partnering with us to bring hope, restoration, and the love of Christ to more men in our community for many years to come.





For additional information, please contact:

Earl Eby, Director – 717-331-7742