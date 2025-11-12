Healthcare Mom Rebuilding After Accident & Abuse

I'm a healthcare worker rebuilding my life after surviving a 9-year abusive relationship. My daughter and I were displaced, and I lost everything I owned, including my medical scrubs and professional clothing, when I couldn't afford storage fees.





I was on the verge of starting a new job when a severe car accident totaled my vehicle and fractured my hand. I lost that job opportunity as a result. A generous single father of five has taken us in temporarily, but I'm determined not to be a financial burden on his family.

(I Dont want to give up but i have nothing and no point to start ) i realize the ecomomic climate for us all but your helpim towards my cost will also help others as i always have . I hope you find it in your heart to take a chance on my sutuation .

I'um raising funds to bridge the gap back to work and independence. Donations will help me buy required medical scrubs, work shoes, and interview clothes; initial transit and bus passes to get to work until my first paycheck; and groceries and household supplies to support the family hosting us.





Physical donations of scrubs or grocery gift cards are also deeply appreciated. Your support would mean everything as I rebuild. Thank you.