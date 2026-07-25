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Health issues, been battling

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byBenefit Ukwe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Benefit Ukwe

Health issues, been battling

A Plea for Help During a Difficult Health Battle

My name is Benefit Ukwe, and today I'm reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support during one of the hardest times of my life.

A short while ago, I was diagnosed with a serious illness that has completely changed my life. What started as occasional pain and fatigue gradually became worse, leading to numerous hospital visits, medical tests, and ongoing treatment. My doctors have advised that I need continued medical care, medications, and possibly additional procedures to give me the best chance of recovery.

Unfortunately, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Between hospital bills, medications, transportation to appointments, and the inability to work as much as I used to, my family and I are struggling to keep up with the costs.

I'm not someone who finds it easy to ask for help, but I have reached a point where I can't face this challenge alone. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward my medical expenses and help me continue receiving the treatment I need. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing my story with others would mean so much.

Your kindness, prayers, and encouragement give me strength and hope during this difficult journey. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing with me. Every act of generosity brings me one step closer to healing.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support.

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