Hello Everyone,

I have not done anything like this and am very nervous. For the past few months, I have felt like I am a nobody and can no longer support my family. About five years ago I had open heart surgery and ever since then, I had to take early retirement due to health issues. I have had three strokes, pneumonia in both lungs, and more recently, multiple MRI's and a Loop Recorder Implant. I received a letter on Friday that they are starting foreclosure proceedings on my home as well as turning off my power this coming Friday May 22nd. I am overwhelmed and completely lost, which does not help with my health. I do know one thing; I have God on my side and love him so very much. I know he has a plan for me, and I will wait as long as I am still on this earth. I have never asked for help, but my current situation is critical.

I worked for 44 years, long hard ours, missed most my kids' firsts. It broke my heart. I know none of you know me, but if you did, I love my wife and kids as well as ALL animals, we recently picked up a rescue named Kira. She brings so much joy to the family unconditionally. My kids live at home with me and my beautiful wife. I have twins that are thirty-two years old. One has a disability while the other who is pregnant and married are living with me until they can find a new home.

I know I am babbling, it's because I am nervous about asking for any financial assistance.

If any of you, grateful people could afford to spare $5 or more and spread my difficult situation I am in, I will forever in your grateful debt...

Please pray hard for me and my family.

Best regards,

Tony