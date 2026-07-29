GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Health Issues

Goal$1,350 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTony Elrod

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tony Elrod

Health Issues

Hello Everyone,

I have not done anything like this and am very nervous. For the past few months, I have felt like I am a nobody and can no longer support my family. About five years ago I had open heart surgery and ever since then, I had to take early retirement due to health issues. I have had three strokes, pneumonia in both lungs, and more recently, multiple MRI's and a Loop Recorder Implant. I received a letter on Friday that they are starting foreclosure proceedings on my home as well as turning off my power this coming Friday May 22nd. I am overwhelmed and completely lost, which does not help with my health. I do know one thing; I have God on my side and love him so very much. I know he has a plan for me, and I will wait as long as I am still on this earth. I have never asked for help, but my current situation is critical.

I worked for 44 years, long hard ours, missed most my kids' firsts. It broke my heart. I know none of you know me, but if you did, I love my wife and kids as well as ALL animals, we recently picked up a rescue named Kira. She brings so much joy to the family unconditionally. My kids live at home with me and my beautiful wife. I have twins that are thirty-two years old. One has a disability while the other who is pregnant and married are living with me until they can find a new home.

I know I am babbling, it's because I am nervous about asking for any financial assistance.

If any of you, grateful people could afford to spare $5 or more and spread my difficult situation I am in, I will forever in your grateful debt...

Please pray hard for me and my family.

Best regards,

Tony

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve