Health insurance

In December of 2024 I woke up and could no longer hear out of my right ear. As time as progressed I have now stroke like symptoms on the whole right side ( no stroke), i have complete hearing loss in right ear, mild to moderate in left. I do instacart for money when I am able. My fiance does assist me when he's not working ( we also share a car, I no longer drive). Since the end of 2025 I have been admitted into the hospital twice for a total of 19 days. I got behind on my insurance when in the hospital and I am really struggling to get caught back up. I have a very important doctors visit on July 14th that I have waited 6 months for. I think this may be my key to finally getting a diagnosis. They also want a pet scan but without insurance its over 1500. Please even 1 dollar helps or just a simple share. Please help me reach my goal of getting a diagnosis and learn to navigate life with these new disabilities at only 39 years old. Thank you for your support