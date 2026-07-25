Health Equipment for Miss Mercle

Hello everyone,

I am trying to raise some money to purchase a complete medical lift and a wheelchair for Miss Mercle a woman of God who has now become elderly and is bed ridden. She presently lives in a house by the church I grew up in Jamaica. Our church is not one of the massive ones and they currently are renovating the church. Church members that tries to assist in lifting her are struggling and I honestly wouldn’t want someone getting hurt trying to help. Hence, why I am asking.

God bless you and may your store baskets never be empty!