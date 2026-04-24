Health become disable and forclosure sale

Thank you for helping me. This is Kadir Denk I become disabled with no income due both hip replacement. I used all my fund to save my home but still did not receive my retirement as a disability. Still pending at social security lawyer are working my case.however no income and no saving I can not pay since November 2025 my mortgage as a result mortgage company put my home for closure. I need help to pay outstanding balance urgently 25k ( outstanding debt and for closure lawyer fee mortgage company charging 9k fee for lawyer ) I need to pay immediately so they can reinstated my loan ,my pay off lbalance 250k so I can be financialy free. From this condition. I worked hard and living home since 1994 . I am 63 years old . My life is upside. Down. Thank you for helping me.

Kadir Denk

3014616160