Health and feeding

I hope you don't mind me sharing my situation. I'm a young man going through a very difficult time financially. My family is struggling to meet our daily needs, and on top of that, I have a health issue that requires medical attention, but I cannot afford the treatment.





I'm not asking for luxury—just a chance to get better and move forward with my life. Any support, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me and my family. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering my request. May God bless and reward your kindness.