The Healing & Wellness Tour

Dear Friend,



As a friend of the Healthy Ways Foundation and Spicy Tasty Vegan we wish you a Happy New Year and thank you for being such a great supporter of our journey.

Many of you have been with us over the years and have seen the progression of our work. We thank you for your moral support and encouragement. It has been a source of great pride and joy for us that so many of you have been directly and personally impacted by our work. We are overjoyed for the many friends whose health has drastically improved, whether due to Mama Naasira’s Immune Boosting Concoction, our bestselling cookbooks or the switch to a Vegan lifestyle. We are so joyful and grateful for the wide reception our work has received, and we believe that we are ready to take our journey to the next level.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-jpS7HwnVFc

Many of our brothers and sisters on the continent of Africa are succumbing to diseases brought on by an unhealthy lifestyle (diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, fibroid tumors, strokes, heart conditions, erectile dysfunction and yeast infections to name a few). Imagine how many more people would be impacted if we were to take this work around the continent of Africa!

In this light, we are planning a Healing and Wellness Africa Tour to strategic countries on the continent, and we need your support. Our goal is to raise US$120,000 to cover the costs of travel, lodging, food preparation and other logistics. We will be taking some of our Vegan chefs along and making food presentations in the designated African cities – Dakar (Senegal), Accra (Ghana), Nairobi (Kenya), Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa). The month-long tour is being planned for March 2nd through the 28th, and the following activities are planned:

∆ Talks on health and nutrition for people of color

∆ Demonstrate food preparation using and explaining the medicinal properties of the food, herbs, spices and oils used

∆ Identify, show uses and storage of local herbs unique to each country on the tour

∆ Give workshops

∆ Musical performances with a local children’s choir

∆ Radio and television interviews

We have a 501(C) (3) non-for-profit Charity in the US and a Gambian NGO.

We are asking for your financial support to make this a success. The following websites has been set up to receive your donations:

https://healthywaysfoundation.org

https://www.givesendgo.com/healingwellnesstour

Sharing is caring, and no amount is too small or too large.

Giveaway surprises are planned for generous donations at the end of the campaign! Give as much as you can!

Please feel free to reach out to us on WhatsApp:

+220 347 7437 or +220 347 7430

or by email:

support@healthywaysfoundation.org

We are excited, and we thank you in advance for your support!

With love,

Mama Naasira & Dr. Joe

“Let your food be your medicine!”

