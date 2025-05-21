Healing Our Girls Hearts and Soul

Dear Friends and Kind Strangers,

We’re a family from the Tampa Bay Area, Florida, reaching out with heavy but hopeful hearts.

In the picture above are my girls and I wish for them to be free and happy again.

Our two daughters, ages 15 and 11, have suffered an unimaginable trauma—sexual assault that took place in places that should have been safe: their school, our neighborhood, and even our home.

The pain they carry shows in their anxiety, fear of others, and the shadows of depression that dim their once-bright spirits.

As parents, it breaks us to see our girls struggle.

The person responsible still lives in our neighborhood, and the ongoing investigation offers little comfort or closure.

Our daughters long to leave this place that holds such painful memories, but more than anything, they need to heal.

The support from authorities has been limited, and we’re doing everything we can to surround them with love and remind them of the joyful, vibrant girls they are.

We’re humbly asking for your help to raise $18,000 to give our daughters the care they desperately need: professional therapy, mental health support, and healing activities to rebuild their confidence and mend their hearts.

Every step forward counts, and your generosity can light the way to their recovery.

No donation is too small—every dollar brings hope closer. If you can, please share our story to reach others who might help.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us and our daughters in this painful but hopeful journey.

With gratitude,

The devastated parents