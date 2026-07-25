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Healing Widows and Opening Heavens Windows

Goal$33,333 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngelea Kae

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angelea Castro

Healing Widows and Opening Heavens Windows



There are seasons when life changes in a single moment.


Over the past several months, I have walked through the loss of my father while helping care for and advocate for his widow. During that already difficult season, I also found myself fleeing a domestic abuse situation with my two minor daughters while we were temporarily out of state.


What was meant to be a short visit became a life-altering emergency.


Because I was unable to return home as planned, I unintentionally violated the location requirements of my employment agreement and ultimately lost my job. Overnight, I lost not only my income, but also the stability my daughters and I depended on.


Today, we are safe.


But we are starting over with very little.


I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a hand up while I rebuild a stable home for my girls.


Our Immediate Needs


1. Save Camp Strider — $9,605.22


Camp Strider is the home connected to my late father's legacy and the place his widow still calls home. The mortgage has fallen three payments behind and is in danger of default due to misunderstood process for deferment and sale.. now her credit is jeopardized for her own future and ability to move forward.


Our immediate goal is to bring the mortgage "current"—beginning with at least one payment as quickly as possible—and ultimately raise the full amount needed to prevent foreclosure on a prayer that the deferrement will be awarded retroactively with everything submitted correctly now.


2. Secure Stable Housing


The girls and I are working toward moving into a safe apartment where we can begin again. Funds will help with:


- Security deposit

- First month's rent

- Utility deposits

- Basic household necessities

- Moving expenses


Our hope is to establish three to six months of stable living expenses while I secure new employment and regain financial independence.


3. Reliable Transportation


A dependable vehicle is essential so I can work, transport my daughters, attend appointments, and rebuild our lives safely.


Looking Forward


This campaign isn't about remaining in crisis.


It's about creating enough stability to move beyond it.


My goal is to return to work, provide for my family, continue serving others, and honor the legacy my father left behind by caring for those entrusted to me.


If you're able to give, every dollar helps.


If you aren't able to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this campaign mean more than you know.


From the bottom of our hearts—


Thank you for helping us rebuild one faithful step at a time.

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