Healing relief without stress

Hello kind people,

Recently Meme found out that she has cancer in her neck. This lead to having surgery which proved to be more extensive than they had originally anticipated. The surgery was to remove the cancer that was found. During surgery they removed lymph nodes that came back positive for cancerous cells. Unfortunately, her treatment is going to be more in depth than they had planned as well. Due to having to do chemotherapy and radiation, Meme will be wiped out and not feeling well enough to work for 6-8 weeks. Of course, this is a major stressful situation for someone that is dedicated to her job and work schedule. We are asking for anything that you can donate to help her and her husband out in this time of need to help maintain everyday living expenses and bills.

Anything is appreciated and if you can’t afford to donate, please reach out and send your love!