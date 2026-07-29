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Mums journey with liver disease

Goal$5,000 NZD
Raised$10 NZD

Fundraiser created byAsakiah-marie Hema

Fundraiser funds will be received by Asakiah-marie Hema

Mums journey with liver disease

This journey our mum has been on with liver disease is something none of us ever saw coming, and it has changed her life in ways we never expected.

In November 2025, she travelled to Turkey to undergo bariatric bypass surgery. She was put under anaesthetic, only to be woken up and told that the surgery could not go ahead because her liver was severely enlarged. The doctors said that if they had continued, she would have bled out and died. We truly believe that God preserved her life. His Word says, “I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord.” Psalm 118:17.

Since returning home to New Zealand, what began as a health concern has become a daily battle that she now has to fight through physically, emotionally, and financially.

There are days when her body feels exhausted and days when even the simplest things take more effort. There are moments when the weight of this journey feels overwhelming, but she continues to hold on to God and believe for complete healing. We stand on His promise that “I am the Lord who heals you.” Exodus 15:26.

This journey has involved ongoing specialist appointments, medical tests, treatment, and significant lifestyle changes. These costs continue to grow, and it has become financially challenging while she focuses on restoring her health.

As a family, we are asking for your support.

Any donation will go directly toward her medical expenses, specialist visits, treatment, and the resources she needs to give her body the best opportunity to heal. More than that, your support will help lift the burden of financial stress so she can focus on recovery.

Every gift, every prayer, and every message of encouragement means so much to us. You are not just helping financially. You are standing with our mum in faith and helping her move toward healing, strength, and restoration. “The prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise them up.” James 5:15.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us, praying with us, and believing with us that God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all we ask or think. Ephesians 3:20.

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