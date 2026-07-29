Healing Kitty





UPDATE 5/18





Our beloved Mother and Grandmother has crossed over the rainbow bridge and is in heaven. She passed this morning surrounded by family. As I write these words, it does not feel real. We are in shock. Life is so precious and fragile. What Kitty taught us is how to love and take care of each other. Her love for her family was so big, so deep, so sacred. Her life was lived for her children and grandchildren and by extension their friends who got to experience her spirit and her care. For those that called her friend, you were a lucky one.





We will be using the donation for end of life expenses instead of treatment and the rest will be given to Chris and Katie for time spent off work caring for their mother. We had so much hope and we wanted so desperately for this new reality to be delayed, to never arrive. We are overwhelmed by the support we were given to be able to be present with Kitty in her final weeks.





Kitty loves Christmas.

Kitty loves antiques.

Kitty loves arts and crafts.

Kitty loves hallmark and murder mystery movies.

Kitty loves Disneyland.

Kitty loves the Nevada County Fair.

Kitty loves a root beer float.

Kitty loves to spend time with her family and friends.





Do something Kitty loved in her memory.





Love,

The Hooleys





UPDATE 5/16

We are on hospice care. We are working to make Kitty comfortable, still supporting any healing miracles that can occur and by her side 24-7. We can come off hospice care at anytime but it’s giving Kitty and us the support we need at home.





Unfortunately, Chris cannot go the in home care nurse route because it is covered by mediCAL not Medicare. We are still exploring options.





Thank you to everyone that have given to support us so we can be present for Kitty and thank you to those that continue to donate to help us through this difficult time so Chris can be by his mother’s side.





Dear Family and Friends,





Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Kitty, is going through a trial with her health. For the past 40 years she has lived with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Since January she has been experiencing heightened and increasing pain in her neck and upper back which came to a head about 3 weeks ago. She was working with her doctor to find out the source of the pain and how to manage what was happening. Before a scheduled MRI, she fell out of bed which fractured a part of her spine. Further tests revealed many old fractures throughout her spine, a stroke to the midline in her brain and a significant mass in her lungs. These issues coupled with test results has led to a diagnosis of lung c word (I refuse to even say or write the word). She has never smoked a day in her life. We brought her home from the SNF (skilled nursing facility) on May 14th. She wanted to be home. Kitty is facing a battle on 2 fronts, healing the fractures in her spine and overcoming the c word.





Kitty is a widow. She does not have her husband to walk this journey with her but she does have her son, Chris, and her daughter, Katie, who have been by her side every single day. Chris has 10+ years of experience as an in home care nurse and has been an active presence, helping and assisting the doctors, nurses and PT teams to care for his mother. He is her advocate and her comfort blanket. He is currently her primary care giver and we are working to get him set up as an in home care nurse again.





Our family is seeking support to help us financially allowing us to get the BEST treatments available, to support her healing, and to strengthen her body and spirit.





We are also seeking support to help offset some of missing income from Chris not being able to work since Kitty comes FIRST and is our main priority. He is there early morning until Katie gets off work at 5pm to be with her for the evening. Our family is a one income household as I am a stay at home, homeschooling mother. We don’t want finances to create more stress. We want to alleviate some of that pressure so Chris can be fully present for his mother.





If you know Kitty personally you know she is a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and HELPER. I don’t think I can stress enough how much Kitty helps others and always says yes to those in need. She is the definition of mother. Her unending love, devotion and selfless service is second to none. To see her in pain, is torture for us, truly. It is underserved and we fervently and unceasingly pray that this pain and sickness leave her body. We need our mother and our children need their grandmother.





We humbly and graciously ask for help in this time of need as we fight for Kitty’s life. Any amount helps.





Prayer Warriors are also needed. We will be starting a prayer group, you can contact me, Sarah, to be added to a text group.





We know miracles happen and are ready to receive Kitty’s miracle.





With overwhelming love and gratitude,

The Hooley Family







