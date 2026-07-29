Healing journey for Scott

Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning. Psalm 30:5

My favorite human has been facing some unexpected challenges lately. He's always been active and strong, sometimes life throws us curveballs. In recent months (April 2025), he started having trouble with food not passing through as it should. Meal can feel like an uphill battle. 😥 In Feb 2026 he was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma of the esophagus. The tumor has grown to where he is on a mostly liquid diet. You can follow our journey here:

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/ce8d760d-1f2c-11f1-81a2-797c524b583b?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=sitestart

We’re navigating this journey hand in hand, and while we still have many questions about what the future holds, one thing is clear: Yah(God) is who we put our trust in. Faith without works is dead. We are diligently working to do what we know to do. Each doctor visit feels like jumping through hoops—referrals that get delayed or approvals taking longer than expected. It can feel overwhelming at times, but I know deep down there’s a reason for all this. And nothing surprises Yah. 🕊️

Thank you for being there and supporting us through whatever comes our way. Your prayers mean the world to us; they bring shalom/peace during chaos and frustration.

If you felt led to give, know the gift will go towards his medical(outside of insurance supplements). Anything that is not used at the end of the journey will be donated to Caleb house in OK or Tupelo Children’s Mansion.

With humble heartfelt gratitude,

Kandi