Healing Journey for Jennifer Fraki

Many may know that my mom has been going on around 5 years of suffering with a severe neck injury with a lot of unknowns. She’s been seeking many forms of medical/natural help with little to no success rate. Thanks be to God in the last month my mom found a doctor in Fort Meyers Florida that has been able to discover what is going on in her neck and a treatment plan for her. Starting May 25th she will be living down in Florida for a couple months (could be shorter/longer) depending on how the treatment goes. If the treatment works she may be commuting back and forth down to Fort Meyers for the next year or more. If the treatment doesn’t work she will be undergoing surgery. The Lords hand has been in it all and we believe in His time my mom can have healing! If you feel it’s on your heart to give, on my families behalf, it is greatly appreciated. Funds will go towards flights, lodging, treatment etc. Please continue to remember my family in your prayers as my mom continues down the road of healing.





“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭41‬:‭10‬ ‭