Healing Hope and helping her girls!

Well, life decided I needed an extreme vacation package and skipped right past the beach and straight to a rollover accident. While I’m incredibly grateful to be here and healing, my body has informed me that barbering with bumps, bruises, and injuries is apparently frowned upon by medical professionals.





As a result, I’ll be out of work for at least the next six weeks while I recover after surgery. As a self-employed barber, time away from the shop means no income coming in, but unfortunately the bills didn’t get the memo that I’m on medical leave.





To make things even more exciting, back-to-school season is right around the corner for my girls, and school supplies, clothes, and monthly bills are still waiting patiently on the doorstep.





Many friends, family members, and clients have asked how they can help, so we’ve decided to put together this fundraiser to help bridge the gap while I focus on healing and getting back behind the chair where I belong.





If you’re able to donate, share, or simply keep my family in your thoughts and prayers, we are incredibly grateful for every bit of support. Thank you all for the kindness, encouragement, and love you’ve already shown us. I promise I’ll be back with scissors in hand and stories to tell as soon as possible.





With love and gratitude,





Hope & My Girls ❤️