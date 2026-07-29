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Healing Hearts Sharing Hope

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byCarrie Eaton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carrie Eaton

Healing Hearts Sharing Hope

My name is Carrie and I am the published author of:

Walking in the Fullness of Joy After Tragedy 🌊✨

I am raising funds to get this book of the victims families free of charge. I am gifting this book to them, praying they will be encouraged and have hope, that even in tragedy God will turn it around for your good.

Remember that fateful July when floods swept through our town, leaving behind a trail of heartache and despair? I do. It’s been not quite a year since then, but for many families in Camp Mystic, and the surrounding communities, the pain remains as fresh as ever. 😔

I remember vividly how my family stood amidst the wreckage, shattered by loss yet clinging to each other for comfort. We were hit hard—just like so many others who had called this place home. But here’s the thing: we didn't have to face it alone. 🙌

You see, I penned a book after losing my three-year-old in an accident back in 1995. It was tough... but healing through sharing my story brought light into someone else’s darkness too! Today, I stand before you not as just another survivor of loss; instead, I am the vessel who has tasted both bitterness and sweetness—the bitter taste of tragedy that never fully fades away yet somehow tempered by hope. 📚💔

And now, it is your turn to be a part of this cycle of healing... ❤️

If you’ve ever wondered how one copes with the aftermath of such unimaginable pain—if you have felt an urge within yourself to reach out and help another soul find their way back from despair—then please join us. We need YOU! Together, let’s be the hands and feet of Jesus in this broken world. Let's shine His glorious light into someone else’s darkest pit. 🌟

We are raising funds to extend a helping hand where it matters most... because sometimes all we need is that one beacon when darkness seems endless. Your donation, no matter the size, can make an incredible difference in bringing comfort and hope into someone’s life during their darkest hour of grief. 💖

Will you help us spread this light? Every dollar counts! Let's rise above tragedy together—with compassion as our guide. Thank you for your support; every step towards healing is a stride forward as one community bound by love and resilience. ❤️🙏

For further details or to contribute, please reach out here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1TZADgYqHG/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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