Healing Hearts, Rebuiliding Lives

Dear Friends and Partners,





Help Launch Prophetic Secret Place Healing Hearts adb as Prophetic & Facilitiating Ministry LLC. My name is Jessie Solis. I am stepping forward in faith to launch Prophetic Secret Place; a faith based healing and prayer initiative focused on encouragement, direction, healing broken hearts, intercession, and deeper intimacy with the Spirit of Christ Jesus.





I am a prayer warrior; a prayer intercessor; a healing hearts facilitator; an author of a new prayer book to be released soon; and the founder of Prophetic Secret Place. As a healing heart facilitator, I am simply a bridge connecting hurting individuals to the healing place and deep intimacy found only in the Spirit of Christ.

I do not heal or advise; I facilitate and offer clear and healthy boundaries: encouragement, prayer, spiritual support, and compassionate facilitation. All the healing comes through the Spirit of Christ Jesus. My role is to create space for the Spirit of Christ Jesus to bring deep intimacy, peace and restoration to the receiver.





Through Prophetic Secret Place, our mission is simple: to create a safe and compassionate space where individuals can encounter hope, healing, encouragement and the love of Jesus. My heart for this ministry was shaped through years of perseverance, prayer, motherhood, teachings, training, professional leadership, and my own personal spiritual transformation.





Donations will help support: Website development; Ministry and outreach materials; Social media and online content creation; Zoom healing sessions; Facility rental for in person healing sessions; Prayer intercessors; Tools and Technology and startup expenses; and Outreach and Administration allowing us to offer healing facilitation to those who cannot afford it. Every contribution, prayer, and act of support is truly appreciated.





Thank you for believing in this vision and helping me build a place centered on healing, restoration and the love of God, Christ Jesus.





With love and blessings,

Jessie Solis