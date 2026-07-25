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Healing For My Bride

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$4,470 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Brown

Healing For My Bride

For 2 years, my wife, Cathy, has suffered from degenerative disc desease and osteoarthritis. She has been through numerous procedures involving steroid injections, pain blockers, nerve burns and numerous prescriptions causing serious side effects; all to no avail. All of this leaving her virtually disabled and with little hope for nomal mobility. Eventually, we have been told she will require surgery. However, a friend with a similar story, recently moved to the Dominican Republic and sought help from a spine center there providing Stem Cell Joint Cartiledge Regeneration Treatment. The patients own stem cells are harvested and used in the procedure and she has had tremendous results; being virtually pain free since treatment. They have offered to provide Cathy's flight there and back, her hotel expenses during the treatment and transportation to and from the facility. The base fee for this procedure is $5,000, with possible additional expenses depending on her personal evaluation and treatment required. This procedure is available in the states but not covered by insurance and is very costly. Our church will assist with raising funds as well but our timeline for scheduling is between now and August. Any assistance from givesendgo.com would be greatly appreciated!! I supplied a before and after picture taken 2 years. Two years ago she was a vibrant, active, woman of God; ministering to those in need and leading the women of the church. The first picture you have received is largely how she spends her days; in a recliner, in front of the TV, sleeping or doing Diamond Art. She is greatly missed by many and is miserable in her current state. Thank you for helping.


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