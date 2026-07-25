Healing for a Father and His Little Girl









Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

Life can change in the blink of an eye. Our family is currently facing two major medical crises at the exact same time, and we are humbly reaching out for your support, prayers, and generosity.

My name is Peter. I am a husband and a proud father to two beautiful children, our son Rio and our sweet daughter Mave. Recently, a severe accident left me with a severed tendon in my right hand. As a father, not being able to fully use my hand has been incredibly difficult, but our family's biggest heartbreak is what we are facing next.

Our precious little girl, Mave, has been diagnosed with a hole in her heart. She urgently needs specialized surgery to repair it so she can grow up to live a full, healthy life.

Why We Need Your Help

Navigating one medical emergency is overwhelming, but managing both simultaneously has placed an immense emotional and financial strain on our family.

We are raising funds to cover:

Mave’s Heart Surgery: Hospital fees, surgical costs, and specialized cardiac post-operative care. Peter’s Hand Recovery: Medical treatments to restore full mobility and function to his right hand. Family Support: Helping us stay afloat during the recovery periods when working is limited.

How You Can Support Us

Every single bit of help moves us closer to healing. If you are able to give, here is how you can make a difference:

Donate: Any amount, big or small, goes directly toward these critical medical expenses. Pray: We believe in the power of prayer for Mave's surgery and my hand's recovery. Share: Please share our GiveSendGo link with your network, church groups, and social media.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with our family during the toughest chapter of our lives. We will keep you updated on Mave’s journey and my recovery every step of the way.

With gratitude and hope,

Peter, Rio, Mave, and Family



