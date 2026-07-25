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HEALING BONES - STAND WITH HIM THROUGH CANCER

Raised£5,770 GBP

Fundraiser created byFriends of Bones

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mark Allen

HEALING BONES - STAND WITH HIM THROUGH CANCER

Hello, 


We’re asking if you’d consider helping us aid our dear friend Bones. This man, his wife Les and their daughter Ada spend their free time selflessly fundraising for others. From long-distance motorbike rides to garden tea parties, they always have an event in the pipeline - you’ll be hard pressed to meet a more kind and humble family. Over the years, Bones has been central in raising thousands of pounds for very worthy local causes - now we want to help this inspiring man in his own time of need.


This spring Bones has unfortunately been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Due to the nature of the condition it can’t be operated on - he has to undergo an intensive regime of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy. He won’t be able to eat and so will be fed via a tube directly to his stomach. He’ll be unable to work for some time and needs all the rest, care and support possible in order to recover back to full health.


Any funds we’re able to raise will go towards easing the extreme financial pressure that often comes with a cancer diagnosis. For Bones and his family - the inability to earn as normal combined with fuel costs for the 2-hour hospital trips they’ll be doing daily for up to 6 weeks. Having this one financial burden eased is literally a lifeline; it allows full focus on getting through tough treatment and recovery. We hope to lift a little of the load by providing this kind family with some vital breathing room whilst they navigate a very stressful time.


Bones, Les and Ada remain upbeat and positive, true to character. They exemplify courage in the face of adversity - a grit and determination that friends know and love. Any help you’re able to offer will help them maintain this attitude and stay strong so that they can sail through.


With love and gratitude,


The friends of Bones xx

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