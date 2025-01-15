Help Kevin Crush Cancer

This past summer was the start of an unexpected journey for Kevin and his family. Upon having discomfort & difficulty using the bathroom, he went to Urgent Care and they discovered a mass. There was no heightened concern initially and the issue that first brought him to the doctor was resolved, but a series of appointments and tests ensued. Kevin was officially diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in early September. This news was difficult to process, and our family came together to pray.

God is so kind in the way He goes before us and prepares the way. Kevin & Melodie (Papa & Nana) had already been supporting their grandson as he battled a rare autoimmune disease that doctors wanted to treat with heavy steroids and cancer drugs. Our family's journey toward health & wellness had already proven to work in healing the body in a way that adds health benefits instead of harming it and continuing to live in fear of "flare-ups" or reoccurrence of disease. That experience gave us an understanding that prepared the way for what happened next.

When Kevin first heard the diagnosis, he (and his supportive wife!) went on a full carnivore diet. They also spent time fasting, consuming only water and bone broth. All the while, they, their family and their church continued to pray. The cancer surgeon wanted the tumor shrunk before operating and so we headed to the oncologist to hear their treatment protocol. They wanted him on 4 weeks of radiation while also taking a chemo pill. After that would be 5 months of daily chemo via a port... and this was just the first round of attacking the cancer. The list of side effects, the most concerning of which were his heart and organs, particularly at his age, were upsetting, especially after hearing what excellent condition his heart and organs are currently in for a man his age (he lost over 60 lbs on his diet and no longer has high blood pressure!).

Kevin and Melodie remain open to any type of treatment they feel led to receive, regardless of their preferences, but prayer has been their primary source of direction. With much confirmation and support from their children, they decided to choose a path of faith and whole-body wellness for treatment. God has opened many doors for them, including connecting them with a new PCP that is overseeing his alternative care using repurposed drugs and supplements. Kevin transitioned to a keto diet and has also been going twice weekly for oxygen and vitamin C therapy at the Stram Center. These twice weekly treatments are where the majority of the financial burden lies. He has shared many pictures of himself sealed in the hyperbaric chamber while he does his devotional time for the full 90 min treatments. His grandkids call it his "submarine".

Kevin was less than thrilled at the idea of us creating a crowd-funding campaign for him, as he prefers to walk this journey privately, but the reality of alternative medicine is that it costs lots of money. Most of the bloodwork and MRI/scans have been covered by their insurance (thankfully!). Sadly, the treatments he has been receiving are only covered by insurance AFTER you go through chemo and radiation. They are already in the hole for over $10K after his first round of treatment and are not sure how much more lies ahead of them. Kevin and Melody retired from their daycare business two summers ago and have been living on a modest budget since. Kevin has been working part-time, to bring in extra money throughout his diagnosis and treatment and Melodie has been very focused with meal-planning, prep and treatment support. She has basically been his live-in nurse :) They both continue to pastor their church and serve monthly at community AW events.

We are extremely encouraged by his last bloodwork results. The typical levels/numbers present with cancer patients, were not there. On paper, his numbers were reading "normal". The Stram Center doctor and his PCP were encouraged and believe his treatment is working well. We are committed to supporting him on this path, no matter how expensive healthy treatments cost! Kevin has updated bloodwork scheduled and also has another MRI coming up. We are believing the tumor will be gone!

We wanted to share his story and give you the opportunity to sow into his life financially and help him with his treatments. If you know Kevin, you know he has spent his life in service to God and to God’s people. Let’s band together and bless him during this challenging time! We are grateful for anything you have to give, including prayer support as you agree with us for total healing. Ultimately, Kevin & Melodie (and their family) trust God, above all else, as their Provider and Healer. This season has not been without fear and tears, but Christ remains our firm foundation.

In Faith,

The Carlson Family



