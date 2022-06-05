Dr Chuck Thurston Memorial Fund

Remembering Chuck...

Dr. Charles Jenkins “Chuck” Thurston

May 10, 1952 – December 18, 2024

Dr. Charles Jenkins Thurston, known as “Chuck,” passed away on December 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife, Therese and family members, leaving a legacy of service, faith, and dedication. Born on May 10, 1952, at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Chuck's life testified to compassion, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to his calling.

Chuck was raised in Lincoln Village on the far west side of Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Pleasant View High School in 1970. He pursued a passion for science at The Ohio State University, earning a degree in Zoology and Comparative Anatomy in 1974. Chuck matriculated from the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo in 1977. His 45+ year career was launched as a Captain in the U.S. Navy with the United States Public Health Service in Marfa, Texas.

A Board-Certified Emergency Room Physician and a Diplomat of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Thurston served in hospitals across the United States, including Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Montana, and California. Known for thinking “outside the box,” Chuck's medical practice fed both body and soul. He saved a myriad of lives, including thousands during COVID-19, when he courageously served on the frontlines in New York City and El Paso, Laredo and Edinburg, Texas.

Between shifts in the ER, Chuck brought the Bible to life. He traveled to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, and Greece, searching for “infallible proofs” that bridged faith and science. This passion inspired presentations such as “The Body Codes” and “The Stars of Christmas,” as well as thought-provoking books Aleph-Beth Soup and In His Image. Chuck’s tag line, “The Bible is the Word of God, and I can prove it,” evidenced itself though the radio broadcast he hosted with Therese for eight years on WRFD Salem Radio.

Also, a skilled pilot holding multi-engine and instrument ratings, Chuck dedicated his time to medical missions. He served communities in Haiti, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, Mexico, Jordan and Israel independently and through Youth With A Mission, Mercy Ships, Sharing Ministries, World Harvest for Christ, Baptist River Ministry and Heart to Honduras. His tireless dedication brought healing and hope to innumerable underserved people.

Chuck was a man of remarkable talents, an accomplished blacksmith, cabinetmaker, and gunsmith with a passion for crafting all things 18th century especially Kentucky long rifles. His forge and workshop extended his creativity, combining art and history into meticulously crafted silver inlaid rifles and furniture.

Above all, Chuck loved his family. He is survived by the heart of his life, Therese, his beloved wife, his cherished son, Andrew Martin Thurston, and his 98-year-old father, V. Dale Thurston. Charles David Thurston, his first-born son, preceded him in death as did his mother, Erma Grace Thurston. Chuck’s sisters, Dale Ann Gray (Gary), Jan Sommer (Matt), and Sharon Bonavoglia (Art) and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends will forever remember his outrageous sense of humor, his Sam Elliott mustache, boundless wisdom and the impassioned faith he shared with everyone he touched.

Chuck Thurston understood the assignment. His sense of service, faith, and adventure endures in the lives he saved, the hope he nurtured, and the countless people he empowered along the path.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Chuck’s extraordinary life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory here on GiveSendGo.







