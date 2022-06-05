Dr Chuck Thurston Memorial Fund

Raised:
Dr. Charles Jenkins “Chuck” Thurston
May 10, 1952 – December 18, 2024
Dr. Charles Jenkins Thurston, known as “Chuck,” passed away on December 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife, Therese and family members, leaving a legacy of service, faith, and dedication. Born on May 10, 1952, at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Chuck's life testified to compassion, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to his calling.
Chuck was raised in Lincoln Village on the far west side of Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Pleasant View High School in 1970. He pursued a passion for science at The Ohio State University, earning a degree in Zoology and Comparative Anatomy in 1974. Chuck matriculated from the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo in 1977. His 45+ year career was launched as a Captain in the U.S. Navy with the United States Public Health Service in Marfa, Texas.
A Board-Certified Emergency Room Physician and a Diplomat of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Thurston served in hospitals across the United States, including Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Montana, and California. Known for thinking “outside the box,” Chuck's medical practice fed both body and soul. He saved a myriad of lives, including thousands during COVID-19, when he courageously served on the frontlines in New York City and El Paso, Laredo and Edinburg, Texas.
Between shifts in the ER, Chuck brought the Bible to life. He traveled to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, and Greece, searching for “infallible proofs” that bridged faith and science. This passion inspired presentations such as “The Body Codes” and “The Stars of Christmas,” as well as thought-provoking books Aleph-Beth Soup and In His Image. Chuck’s tag line, “The Bible is the Word of God, and I can prove it,” evidenced itself though the radio broadcast he hosted with Therese for eight years on WRFD Salem Radio.
Also, a skilled pilot holding multi-engine and instrument ratings, Chuck dedicated his time to medical missions. He served communities in Haiti, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, Mexico, Jordan and Israel independently and through Youth With A Mission, Mercy Ships, Sharing Ministries, World Harvest for Christ, Baptist River Ministry and Heart to Honduras. His tireless dedication brought healing and hope to innumerable underserved people.
Chuck was a man of remarkable talents, an accomplished blacksmith, cabinetmaker, and gunsmith with a passion for crafting all things 18th century especially Kentucky long rifles. His forge and workshop extended his creativity, combining art and history into meticulously crafted silver inlaid rifles and furniture.
Above all, Chuck loved his family. He is survived by the heart of his life, Therese, his beloved wife, his cherished son, Andrew Martin Thurston, and his 98-year-old father, V. Dale Thurston. Charles David Thurston, his first-born son, preceded him in death as did his mother, Erma Grace Thurston. Chuck’s sisters, Dale Ann Gray (Gary), Jan Sommer (Matt), and Sharon Bonavoglia (Art) and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends will forever remember his outrageous sense of humor, his Sam Elliott mustache, boundless wisdom and the impassioned faith he shared with everyone he touched.
Chuck Thurston understood the assignment. His sense of service, faith, and adventure endures in the lives he saved, the hope he nurtured, and the countless people he empowered along the path.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Chuck’s extraordinary life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory here on GiveSendGo.
Dear Mary, I met Chuck a few times at the Thurs. evening meeting at Wellness Forum Health and appreciated him as an insightful, passionately caring person who is very experienced in many areas of life. The significance of $18.00 is in the Jewish tradition 18 is Chai....wishing "good luck." It's mainly wishing Chuck a great continuing spiritual journey. I'm smiling with gratitude. El Seigel
We have always loved and respected Chuck. He will truly be missed. We will be praying for you Therese through this difficult time. Mark and Marla
May God be magnified.
Continued prayers of healing for Dr. Chuck, thank you for all you've done.
Love, prayers and blessings.
We love our Chuck and Therese. Praying.
We love you Chuck and Therese! By His Stripes You Were Healed! We are praying for you. You are a gift and a blessing to the world.
We continue our prayers and love for you, Dr. Chuck and Mary!
We are praying every day for Chuck's healing. We went to Pleasant View HS with him and hope he overcomes this sickness.
We Love You Chuck!
So very concerned and hopeful Dr. Chuck, that you recover completely- including the side effects of your treatment. It's tough going but you have a Helper who will always be with you to bear you up. I'm a cancer survivor myself and would encourage Dr, Thurston to be ever so patient while God does his miraculous work.
I don't know Dr. Thurston personally but he has helped me in the past. I hope this small donation helps and thank you for doing what you do!
June 10th, 2024
While I was praying for Chuck tonight, my prayers went to Thanksgiving for all patients that he was there to relieve pain, also save lives. All those years serving in the Emergency Dept., with amazing skill wrapped in compassion. Chuck has not been able to back to the Emergency Dept. I am crying out to the Lord, to heal him, and his pain will stop‼️ In Jesus Name
June 9th, 2024
May 12th, 2023
Today we heard from Dr. Chong , that pathologist report was not what we expected. Dr. Chuck learned today he has a lymphoma lesion on his forehead. We did catch early, we grateful for this. We are waiting to hear about PetScans and the next steps. Dr.Thurston is still working to save lives for desperate people. The reality is that he has been able to find work, because what he has been doing for hundreds of people are desperate for help. I stand with my husband as he is on side of saving lives. We are so thankful all of you that your offerings to Dr. Chuck. I don’t know what these next months will look like, I know holds our future.
We are grateful for all the prayers for us all through Chuck’s treatments. Chuck is still struggling with recovery from the actual treatment. Last week he slipped on a step and hurt is ankle, he is in a lot pain.
He has not been able to go back to work, we are hopeful that he will be able to go back in 2023. We are trusting that God will meet our needs.
Blessings,
Chuck and Therese Thurston
September 6th, 2022
July 20th, 2022
GLORY Story Time! Dr. chuck’s Pet Scan came declaring he has NO cancer in his body. His blood work was really good no need for a blood transfusion. This is a good day indeed‼️
July 20th, 2022
Mr. and Mrs. Red and their kids have become so dear to us. When the impossible comes into our lives it’s amazing at the speed we can shift. Chuck and I are in waters we have never been before, it has been so hard on both of us. But for God‼️We began to pay attention to the beauty all around us, it does not matter how weary we are delight can come us at any moment. Birds, bunnies, flowers. The smell of a fresh rain or a freshly mowed lawn. The wonders of watching our neighbors cut the fields and the hay rolled those wonderful round bails. We have lots reasons to reject the wonder all round us and let cancer have total rule over us. On the worst days Father would send us a surprise. When we almost lost Chuck to death Steve Shoaf and Isaac Nesbit dropped their CD. I played that worship into his chest for days. Today Chuck is able to drive, his mind is firing on all cylinders, he is able to get in and out of the hot tub and pool. I declare we are blessed. He had his fifth chemo, Pet Scan and most likely a blood transfusion. We are expecting his last chemo will be in August. Thank You and Blessings to all your prayer and financial support.
June 8th, 2022
Note Dr. Chuck’s Gandhi pose, post-chemo. His left arm is now free of the fungating lymphoma now. But he still has forearm weakness in that hand. He cannot type or finger any fret board yet. Loss of hair from chemo and loss of 40 more pounds has cured his hypertension and greatly lowered his blood sugar. Please pray for healing of his weakness in walking and for restored of function im his left arm.
June 5th, 2022
We had no idea how difficult this journey would be for us‼️ The chemotherapy is showing improvement in the lymphoma on Chuck’s arm, it’s very dramatic. The side effects are difficult for Chuck. From losing his hair, to fatigue to vision problems. Today he had number 6 blood transfusion. The frustration from not being able to back to work as a physician, to not to be the active man he as always been. The Emotional up-and-down and hard on him when he takes his steroids. Thank you for your prayers and Financial support as we learn how to move through these very rough waters.
May 10th, 2022
Today is Dr. Chuck’s birthday🎈He is 70 years old and is expecting many more years. Thank You for your prayers and generous financial support.
May 5th, 2022
Hello There from the Thurston farm,
I am so happy to tell everyone that we learned CHUCK does not have colon cancer. The last few weeks would of been impossible without the Lord and all of your prayers. We were at the James Cancer Center for month to the day. During the last few weeks at the James, Chuck received 4 blood transfusion with platelets. He also received Neupogen this is a drug that help build white blood cells within his bone marrow. The pain Chuck experienced was extreme. They were finally able to give him something for pain along with Claritin that really helped him. He was moved to a rehab center to help him get stronger and to be able to walk. On Friday he learned several staff members tested positive for Covid. All the help Chuck was receive stopped. Chuck saw the handwriting on the wall and he had to get out there before was some kind of a lockdown would be enforced . So last Sunday,May 1, 2022 a dear friend Tony helped me get Chuck out of there. It was a beautiful day for him to be outside for the first time in 5 weeks. The three of us ended up at the Park of Roses in Columbus at a picnic table and had a bible study.I were able to get him home and into the house. He is resting well, I could see the stress melt off of him. It is challenging to figure out how to meet all the needs Chuck because he is still so weak this is causing frustration as Chuck is trying to be more independent. We need prayer for patience and wisdom on how to care for him so he continue to be healed. This morning he had his first home care visit, Chuck, Andrew and I were so pleased with the plan they have for Chuck.The man who will be doing physical therapy will be here on Friday. His next Chemo treatment will be on May 11, 2022.We are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and the Financial help.
Blessings,
Mary Therese
April 21st, 2022
We have been at the James Cancer Center for over three weeks. On Tuesday Chuck received his first dose of Chemo with a blood transfusion. This necessary to kill the lymphoma that invaded his body. We know in about 13 days he will begin to loose his hair. We are beginning to say goodbye to his magnificent mustache for a season. We will celebrate when it grows back. We are in this process so that Chuck will continue to pour into others life through his practice of medicine and ministry. Thank you for your continued prayers and generosity.
April 19th, 2022
This afternoon we learned that Chuck starts treatment for the lymphoma that is in his body. Please pray that the treatment pinpoint the exactly where it needs to go to begin healing process in Chucks body. I need wisdom on how help him without smoothing him. He will then be to Dodd Hall Rehabilitate Center, so he will build his strength. Once again I am humbled by your generosity and all the prayers you have sent to us.
April 16th, 2022
A week ago our faith was challenged as Chuck fought to live and I prayed in the Spirit. I watched Heaven move on our behalf. Since this major set back Chuck been weak in his body. We have been praying about our next step in Chucks recovery. Today he was accepted into Dodd Hall Rehabilitation Center he will be there are at least 14 days to regain his strength. It looks like we will be here at the James Cancer Center until next Wednesday. Thank You for your prayers and Financial support.
April 14th, 2022
Today the Dr.’s came and let us know that Chuck’s white cell count and platelets are improving from yesterday. All day yesterday Chuck was aware of the power of what Jesus did for him on the cross. He wept in deep gratitude all day, he was so aware that there was healing in his body. On this beautiful sunny day we heard the testimony of the goodness of God‼️
April 13th, 2022
This morning we were told that Chuck’s platelet count continues to drop. We listened, took notes and talked about strategies we might choose.This week we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus and his complete work of the cross. Walking in and through faith looks upside down and backwards. We listen to all the Doctors then go to Jesus and council with in prayer. Once again we heard,” Love cast all fear.”
April 12th, 2022
Tonight from Chucks hospital room we declare,”God’s Got This🙏“ Today we received two bracelets from the Gunning’s from Florida, with this profound message engraved on them! This a fingerprint from God today.🦋
April 12th, 2022
We are looking for the fingerprints of God all around us. When frustration and fear try to rush in like a wave, we are learning how to move from fear to seeing Jesus in our situation, by immersing ourselves in worship. Last night Chuck wanted to hear Ray Hughes CD, One Note. Every song spoke to where we are and more important who we are in Jesus! Chuck and I are very aware of what is in his body. Cancer does not HAVE Chuck, it does not own him‼️ Today we received bracelets the declare,” Gods Got This🙏“ This our declaration for today.
April 11th, 2022
Since last Thursday we have been on a roller coaster between life and death. Because of our faith mixed with yours we saw Gods hand move on our behalf. We have wept reading all of your prayers for us. Today is a good day, Chucks voice is back, the NG tube is working to get the air from his gut, it is deflating. The surgeon’s will look at him again. The nursing staff on the 16th and 18th floor have been amazing. Once again bless you for spiritual and financial support.
April 8th, 2022
April 8th, 2022
Chuck has 10 out of 10 pain in his right flank. They did a CT scan. No kidney stone. But they don't know what is causing it. Please pray for diagnosis and pain relief.
