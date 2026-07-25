Heal Our Warriors, Restore Hope Today

🙏🏼 Hi Friends, 🌟 I'm writing to you from a place of vulnerability and hope. It’s not easy sharing this part of our lives, but I believe in the power of community and faith. My name is Baylie Conway Kehn, and for years, my family has faced one of life’s most challenging tests—a health crisis that feels deeply personal yet universal. My journey began with chronic hemiplegic migraines, a condition that has altered my daily existence for years. Each day was filled with pain, uncertainty, and the relentless search for answers. I have had episodes that have lasted me as long as an 8 month long migraine. For the last few years I have had 15-30 migraine days a month. As if dealing with migraines wasn’t enough, we then discovered POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) and MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome), which have added layers of complexity to our lives. The medical road has been long and arduous. We've seen countless specialists, tried every possible treatment, all while grappling with the emotional toll of uncertainty about my health and financial stability. It’s a weight that feels heavy on both heart and soul. Now, there is an opportunity—a ray of hope in this often dark journey. I have been given the chance to move temporarily to Fayetteville where specialized care for these complex conditions awaits me at Spero clinic. This would come with extra costs of living there and travel. But there’s a catch: The cost of this specialist care is not covered by insurance—it's completely out-of-pocket. It adds up quickly when you consider the cost of traveling each week for treatment, lodging during treatments, medications, and other medical expenses. This opportunity comes at a price that feels insurmountable. That’s where we need your help. 🙏🏼 You might be wondering why I'm reaching out for such personal support. Your encouragement has helped carry us through countless dark days with its light of hope and faith. Your donation could help make a life-changing difference—allowing me to focus on healing without the constant stress about finances. It’s not just about covering this move; it's also about giving us the freedom to trust in medical professionals who can finally provide answers instead of more questions, turning our days from uncertainty into hope and recovery. Our boys deserve the mom back, my husband deserves his wife, and the community is missing a nurse. Please help spread the word if you feel led or even able to donate—every little bit helps get us closer to Fayetteville for treatment that could change everything. 🌈 Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of this journey with me, and let’s keep believing together in miracles – one step at a time. 🙏🏼❤️ With love and gratitude, Baylie P.S. Your support means more than I can express—it lifts us up during some of the toughest days💙