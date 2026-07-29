Heal Jamie Battle - Army Brat's and Love Lives On

🌟 Hi friends! My name is Jamie Sullivan, and I'm stepping forward with a heartwarming yet heartbreaking story. 4 weeks ago I was admitted to the hospital in crisis—my diabetic foot ulcer put me at risk of losing my foot if things didn’t change drastically. The doctor gave me some tough news: recovery would take months and i will have to change occupations. I will be on bed rest for a few months.🙏

Being raised as a military brat i always wanted to serve in the military. u see, i've seen more than most through years filled with back surgeries and pain at age 12 to years serving in ministry alongside my wife Patty. She too has faced her battles, living with Lupus, fibromyalgia, and degenerative disc disease. 😔

Our journey hasn’t been easy, but we always managed to find a way forward. Now, as I face the prospect of starting anew—in terms of both health and career—I'm filled with gratitude for those who have supported us through our toughest times. And it is in this spirit that I turn to you now.

We need your help, not just because we’re facing medical expenses or preparing to transition into a new occupation due to my health challenges, but because every bit counts towards ensuring the comfort and security of my 14-year-old son and wife of 30 years, Patty. 🙏💕

Your contribution means more than you can imagine—it’s about hope, resilience, and coming together in times of need. If you've been touched by our story or simply believe in the power of human compassion, I invite you to join us on this journey. Together, we can make a difference! 🌈

Thank you for your time, consideration, and support. May love and light surround each one of you today and always. ❤️🙏 #TogetherWeStand